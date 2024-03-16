Subscribe
HomeUFC

Jafel Filho submits Ode Osbourne in first round at UFC Vegas 88

Jafel Filho defeats Ode Osbourne via rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Jafel Filho earned his second win by submission in row when he faced Ode Osbourne at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

The Brazilian flyweight forced his opponent of Jamaica to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 27 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 30-year-old Jafel Filho improved to 16-3. Ode’ Osbourne dropped to 12-7, 1 NC and suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.