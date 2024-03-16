Jafel Filho submits Ode Osbourne in first round at UFC Vegas 88

Jafel Filho earned his second win by submission in row when he faced Ode Osbourne at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

The Brazilian flyweight forced his opponent of Jamaica to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 27 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 30-year-old Jafel Filho improved to 16-3. Ode’ Osbourne dropped to 12-7, 1 NC and suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.