Subscribe
HomeUFC

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev tops UFC Vegas 87 in March

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

Surinamese mixed martial artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik goes up against heavyweight Shamil Gaziev of Bahrain in the main event of UFC Fight Night 238 aka UFC Vegas 87. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

No. 12 Rozenstruik (13-5) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous bout last May, the 35-year-old was submitted by Jailton Almeida in the first round.

Unbeaten Gaziev (12-0) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Martin Buday last December. In September 2023, the 33-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum submitted Greg Velasco in the first round and earned his UFC contract.

According to MMA Junkie, the previously announced bout has been confirmed as the main event. The news was first reported by freelance journalist Marcel Dorff at Eurosport NL via a post on X.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Sydney’s Tyson Pedro and Vitor Petrino of Brazil square off at light heavyweight. As well, Steve Erceg of Perth, WA and Matt Schnell of the U.S. clash at flyweight.

The current UFC Vegas 87 lineup looks as the following:

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev, heavyweight
  • Alex Perez vs. Muhammad Mokaev, flyweight
  • Vinicius Oliveira vs. Yanis Ghemmouri, featherweight
  • Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Loik Radzhabov, lightweight
  • Eryk Anders vs. Jamie Pickett, middleweight
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein, lightweight
  • Aiemann Zahabi vs. Javid Basharat, bantamweight
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri, women’s strawweight
  • Mohammad Yahya vs. Brendon Marotte, lightweight
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro, light heavyweight
  • Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.