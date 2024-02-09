Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Shamil Gaziev tops UFC Vegas 87 in March

Surinamese mixed martial artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik goes up against heavyweight Shamil Gaziev of Bahrain in the main event of UFC Fight Night 238 aka UFC Vegas 87. MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT).

No. 12 Rozenstruik (13-5) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous bout last May, the 35-year-old was submitted by Jailton Almeida in the first round.

Unbeaten Gaziev (12-0) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Martin Buday last December. In September 2023, the 33-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum submitted Greg Velasco in the first round and earned his UFC contract.

According to MMA Junkie, the previously announced bout has been confirmed as the main event. The news was first reported by freelance journalist Marcel Dorff at Eurosport NL via a post on X.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Sydney’s Tyson Pedro and Vitor Petrino of Brazil square off at light heavyweight. As well, Steve Erceg of Perth, WA and Matt Schnell of the U.S. clash at flyweight.

The current UFC Vegas 87 lineup looks as the following: