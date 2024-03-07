Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing fight set for July in Arlington, TX

Jake Paul is set for his next fight against none other than “the Baddest Man on the Planet” Mike Tyson himself. The pair squares off in the boxing match live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Sunday, July 21 (AEST).

“The Problem Child” Jake Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Ryan Bourland at cruiserweight early March in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 27-year-old Cleveland native made his first ring appearance for the year and secured his third straight victory.

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) was last seen inside the squared circle in November 2020 in Los Angeles, where he faced fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. The pair went head to head in the eight-round exhibition that ended in a split draw.

Paul fought in the co-feature to Tyson vs Jones at the same event in LA, scoring the second-round knockout against Nate Robinson. Going up against Tyson in July, he makes his heavyweight debut.

In his final pro fight in June 2005 in Washington, D.C., Tyson faced Kevin McBride. The 57-year-old native of Brooklyn retired after six rounds

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Jake Paul said. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

“Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.”

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson | Poster/Supplied

“Iron” Mike looks forward to make his ring return.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” said Mike Tyson. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a “kid” can do with the experience and aptitude of a ‘GOAT’. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

At this stage it is unclear whether Paul vs Tyson is an exhibition match or a real pro fight. The details, including the fight formula, are to be confirmed.

The bouts featured on the undercard are also expected to be announced in the coming weeks.