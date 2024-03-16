Jaqueline Amorim submits Cory McKenna in first round at UFC Vegas 88

Jaqueline Amorim secured her second win in a row when she faced Cory McKenna at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The pair squared off on the preliminary card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the distance. The Brazilian strawweight defeated her opponent of Wales via armbar. Referee Mike Beltran called it a day twice, first saying “stop” followed by “go, go, go”, and the second time for good. The official time was 1 minute and 38 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, 28-year-old Jaqueline Amorim of Manaus, Amazonas improved to 8-1. Welsh 24-year-old Cory McKenna dropped to 8-3, which snapped her two-fight winning streak.

