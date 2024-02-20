Jaron Ennis vs Cody Crowley planned for Canelo undercard in May

The bout between Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Cody Crowley is reportedly targeted for May in Las Vegas. The IBF welterweight championship is expected to be featured on the card topped by Canelo Alvarez.

Unbeaten Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) landed the interim IBF 147-pound belt last January, when he earned a unanimous decision against Karen Chukhadzhian. He retained the strap last July, scoring the 10th round KO against Roiman Villa. The 26-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was promoted to a full champion after the then undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford wouldn’t proceed with the bout against him due to a contracted rematch with Errol Spence Jr.

Jaron Ennis reportedly wanted to face Mario Barrios. However, according to Boxing Scene, the IBF has ordered the fight against Cody Crowley.

Las Vegas-based unbeaten Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against Abel Ramos last March. In April 2022, the 30-year-old southpaw of Peterborough, Canada defeated Josesito Lopez by UD.

Chris Mannix was first to report, via a post on X, that Ennis vs Crowley was planned for the undercard of the next fight of Canelo.

As for Canelo Alvarez, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion is rumoured to defend his title against Jermall Charlo.