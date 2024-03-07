Subscribe
Jason Moloney faces Yoshiki Takei in Inoue-Nery co-feature

Jason Moloney defends WBO bantamweight title against Yoshiki Takei live from Tokyo

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jason Moloney defends against Yoshiki Takei in Tokyo
Jason Moloney and Andrew Moloney | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Australia’s WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney makes the second defence of his belt against Japanese contender Yoshiki Takei at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, May 6. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery.

Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against Saul Sanchez in January in Quebec City, Canada. The 33-year-old Melbourne native claimed the vacant strap by MD against Vincent Astrolabio last May in Stockton, California.

Takei (8-0, 8 KOs) won his previous bout last December by knockout in the second round against Mario Diaz Maldonado. Last June, the 27-year-old Tokyo southpaw KO’d Ronnie Baldonado in Round 3.

“I’ve always wanted to fight in Japan, and to do it on this huge show in front of a sold-out crowd at the Tokyo Dome is what dreams are made of,” Jason Moloney said. “I want to be known as a throwback world champion. I won my title in America, defended it in Canada, and now I’m willing to go into enemy territory and defend my title in Japan against the undefeated Yoshiki Takei.”

“I know the Japanese fans will enjoy this fight, and I look forward to making some new fans in Japan and all over the world. On May 6, I will show the world what the ‘Mayhem Era’ is all about!”

In the main event, Japan’s Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against former world champion Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card, Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs) defends his WBA bantamweight title in the all-Japanese bout against former title challenger Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). In addition, Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight belt against Japanese-fellow Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs).

