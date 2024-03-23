Subscribe
Jimmy Flick vs Nate Maness reported for UFC card in June

Jimmy Flick to face Nate Maness in a flyweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Jimmy Flick and Nate Maness has been reported for the UFC Fight Night card live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 16 (AEST). The pair squares off in the three-rounder at flyweight.

Flick (17-7) of Sand Springs, Oklahoma is coming off the win by submission in the second round against Malcolm Gordon in January at UFC 297. Maness (15-3) of Jackson, Tennessee won his previous bout last October by TKO in the first round against Mateus Mendonca.

The fight was reported by James Lynch via post on X, citing sources.

Another flyweight bout that has reportedly been set for the event pits Alex Perez against Tagir Ulanbekov. The contest was reported by Marcel Dorff also via post on X.

Perez (24-8) of Hanford, California lost three of his previous bouts, most recently dropping a unanimous decision against Muhammad Mokaev at UFC Vegas 87 in March. Ulanbekov (15-2) won two bouts in a row via submission against Cody Durden last December and Maness in November 2022.

The promotion is yet to confirm the matchups. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Alex Perez vs. Tagir Ulanbekov, flyweight
  • Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness, flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

