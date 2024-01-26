Joaquim Silva to face Drakkar Klose at UFC 301 in May

A lightweight battle between Joaquim Silva and Drakkar Klose has been reportedly added to UFC 301. MMA event airs live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, May 5 (AEST).

Brazilian Joaquim Silva (13-4) was in action last December in Austin, where he scored a unanimous decision against Clay Guida. With the victory, the 34-year-old native of Anapolis, Goias rebounded from the defeat by TKO against Arman Tsarukyan last June in Las Vegas.

American Drakkar Klose (14-2-1) is riding a three-fight winning streak. Last December at the same event in Austin, the Kalamazoo, Michigan native defeated Joe Solecki via first-round slam KO. In 2022, the 35-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Rafa Garcia and TKO’d Brandon Jenkins in the second round.

The contest was originally announced via a post on X by “IridiumSportsAgency”. Once confirmed, the official fight announcement is expected to be made by the promotion.

With the addition of Silva vs Klose, the UFC 301 lineup currently looks as the following: