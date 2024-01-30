John Dodson vs Dagoberto Aguero tops BKFC 59 Albuquerque in March

John Dodson is set for his next fight against Dagoberto Aguero in the headliner of BKFC 59 live from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, the newly-crowned flyweight champion faces contender of Dominican Republic.

Unbeaten in bare knuckle boxing, John Dodson (BKFC 3-0, 3 KOs, MMA 24-14) landed the inaugural BKFC flyweight title by TKO in the first round against JR Ridge last August at the same venue. Prior to that, the native of Albuquerque, New Mexico eliminated Jarod Grant and Ryan Benoit, also in the first round.

In his previous fight overall, the 39-year-old mixed martial artist dropped a unanimous decision against Hiromasa Ougikubo after three rounds of their MMA fight at Rizin 45 last December in Saitama. In January 2013 in Las Vegas, Dodson challenged Demetrious Johnson for UFC flyweight title, but suffered the defeat by unanimous decision.

Dagoberto Aguero (BKFC 1-0, boxing 15-2, 10 KOs) made his victorious bare knuckle debut by knockout in the third round against Chance Wilson last November in Orlando. In his most recent boxing bout, the 30-year-old native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic was stopped by Azat Hovhannisyan in the second round and collected his second defeat in a row.

“We love promoting events in Albuquerque whether it’s the huge shows at the Tingley Coliseum or our tremendous sold out BKFC Prospect Series event this past Friday night at the Revel,” said President of BKFC, David Feldman. “The deep local talent pool of great bare-knuckle fighters and the overwhelming support we’ve received from local fans over the last two years makes Albuquerque one of the very best cities for BKFC.”

“John Dodson has looked sensational in his first three BKFC fights but Dagoberto Aguero is a tough and talented Dominican with an impressive professional boxing record and he made a remarkably impressive showing in his BKFC debut in November.”

“As our two previous events at Tingley Coliseum have sold out, I strongly encourage fans to purchase tickets in advance to ensure entry on fight night.”

Other bouts featured on BKFC 59 Albuquerque fight card are expected to be announced shortly.