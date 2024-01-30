Johnny Fisher ready to kickoff big year with Dmytro Bezus fight in Las Vegas

British Johnny Fisher faces Ukrainian Dmytro Bezus live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, February 4 (AEDT). The pair battles it out on the card topped by Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Unbeaten Johnny Fisher (10-0, 9 KOs) was in action last August in London, where he stopped Harry Armstrong in the seventh round and landed the Southern Area regional belt. Earlier last year, the 24-year-old TKO’d Emilio Salas and Alfonso Damiani in the first and fourth round, respectively. Going through the ropes for the first time in the United States, the Mark Tibbs trained prospect looks to kickoff a big year of fighting and targets more belts.

Montreal-based Dmytro Bezus (10-1, 5 KOs) lost his previous bout last February in London by TKO in the second round against David Adeleye. The 34-year-old of Severodonetsk, Ukraine looks to return to winning ways and also makes his U.S. debut.

“This year looks promising,” Fisher said. “We sat down with Eddie before Christmas, and you have a blueprint where you want to go. You don’t want to look too far ahead but we’re looking at the English and British.”

“I won the Southern Area title against Harry, which is a great little title to win, it’s got a lot of history behind it, outside the boxing world it’s not well known but inside, it’s well respected and there’s always been good fights for it, Harry and I put on a good fight for it and won Southern Area title fight of the year for it.”

“That was the first notch on the belt, but you want to keep building and get to English and British, because everyone’s aim is to win titles and eventually fight for a World title one day. Whether that’s three, four, five years down the line or you might get a shot in 18 months, you don’t know. you just have to keep winning and grafting, and we’re going in the right direction which is what matters.”

“I want three fights this year, but hopefully four. After the fight in August, I had a little hand injury which I had to rest. Obviously, it’s important to look after your hands as all boxers know, and I’m really diligent with that now. So hopefully if everything goes to plan, we’ll be looking at four fights – Vegas, then back in April or May, one at the end of the summer and then one before Christmas. That would be perfect. But plans don’t always go how you want them to, and you have to be ready that things won’t go your way, just like in a fight.”

In the main event, British Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) takes on Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) of The Bronx, New York at welterweight. In the co-main event, Austin Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin meets Armel Mbumba Yassa (10-0, 7 KOs) of Congo at middleweight.