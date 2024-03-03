Jonathan Gonzalez retains title by decision against Rene Santiago

World champion Jonathan Gonzalez successfully retained his title against Rene Santiago live from Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The all-Puerto Rican championship clash was featured on the card topped by Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke.

The pair went head to head for 12 rounds. The scores were 116-112, 115-113 and 117-111, all in favour of the champion.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jonathan Gonzalez made the third successful defence of his WBO light flyweight belt. The 32-year-old southpaw of The Bronx, New York improved to 28-3-1, 14 KOs.

Rene Santiago, who entered the squared circle as the interim champion, dropped to 12-4, 9 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Humacao, Puerto Rico got his three-fight winning streak snapped.

