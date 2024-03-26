Jose Ramirez faces Rances Barthelemy in Fresno, CA in April

Jose Ramirez has his next fight made official against Rances Barthelemy live from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA on Sunday, April 28 (AEST). The American former unified super lightweight champion goes through the ropes for the first time in over a year, facing off the former two-division world champion of Cuba.

Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) was in action last March at the same venue, where he KO’d Richard Commey in the 11th round. A year before that, the 31-year-old native of Avenal, California earned a unanimous decision against Jose Pedraza. With the victory, he returned to winning ways after suffering his first career defeat by UD against Josh Taylor in May 2021.

“I’m excited and honoured to be working with Golden Boy Promotions,” Jose Ramirez said. “I know this next chapter of my career will be full of excitement as I chase to be the best and fight the best.”

Las Vegas-based Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) defeated Omar Juarez by majority decision last time out in May 2023 in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old native of Arroyo Naranjo, Cuba is a former IBF super featherweight and lightweight champion.

“I’m very excited and fully focused on April 27th,” Rances Barthelemy said. “I’m ready to bring the heat against Ramirez. This fight isn’t just about victory… It’s about earning another world title shot so I can accomplish my goal of becoming a three-division world champion. Get ready for fireworks, Fresno!”

In the co-main event, undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr. (20-0, 20 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas faces Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) of Carolina, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Other bouts featured on Ramirez vs Barthelemy undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.