Joseph Diaz faces Jesus ‘Ricky’ Perez in February in Commerce, CA

Diaz vs Perez tops Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN

By Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph Diaz vs Jesus Perez set for February in Commerce
Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy / Tom Hogan

Former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz is back in the ring, when he faces Jesus Antonio Perez Campos live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel on Friday, February 16 (AEDT). The pair battles it out on the top of Golden Boy Fight Night card. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Joseph Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) returned to winning ways last July in San Antonio, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jerry Perez. Prior to that, the 33-year-old southpaw lost three bouts in a row. Earlier in his career, the native of South El Monte, California held the IBF super featherweight title.

“I am excited to let the boxing world know I’m back on track,” Diaz said. “My comeback continues on February 15. After this, I want all the top guys.”

Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (24-5, 18 KOs) aka “Ricky” lost two of his previous bouts. The 26-year-old Mexican was in action last May in Stockton, where he was defeated by Brian Norman Jr after eight rounds by unanimous decision. In October 2022, he dropped a UD against Alexis Rocha. The Tijuana native’s most recent win goes to December 2019, when he earned a unanimous decision against Ramon Barajas.

“I would like to thank Golden Boy and my promoter Paco Damian for believing in me and giving me this great opportunity,” said Perez. “I know how important this fight is for me, a win over JoJo Diaz would open many great opportunities. I am working extremely hard to put on a great performance. One thing for sure, the fans are going to get their money’s worth. It is going to be a war!”

The co-main event is set to see Rialto-based Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs). The 24-year-old native of Montclair, California faces an opponent to be named in a 10-round bout at flyweight.

The Diaz vs Perez undercard features Eric Tudor (9-1, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida in a six-round bout at super welterweight and San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round bout at super bantamweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

