Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall rematch set for April in Leeds, England

The rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall airs live from First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Sunday, April 28 (AEST). The contest pitting Scotland’s former undisputed super lightweight champion against English contender has been confirmed today.

Their first fight was held in February 2022 in Glasgow. The then champion Taylor defeated Catterall via a controversial split decision and retained his WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF belts. The latter secured a knockdown in the eighth round and seemingly outboxed his opponent.

The first clash also saw Catterall getting a point deducted for holding in the 10th round. Taylor was deducted a point for punching after the bell in the 11th round.

In his following outing last June in New York, Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision against Teofimo Lopez and lost the WBO super lightweight strap. After suffering his first career defeat, the 33-year-old southpaw of Edinburgh, Scotland looks to return to winning ways.

“I’ve never run from anyone in my life, especially not Jack Catterall,” said Taylor. “He has spent the last two years running from promoter to promoter while living off my name. Jack should be careful what he wishes for because he’s getting battered on April 27. I am going to enjoy every second of this. See you soon, Jack.”

Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) rebounded from the defeat with the win by unanimous decision against Darragh Foley last May in Manchester. In his previous ring appearance last October in Liverpool, the 30-year-old native of Chorley, Lancashire defeated Jorge Linares also by UD.

“I’ve wanted this fight since the moment the scorecards got read out in Glasgow,” said Catterall. “A few people say ‘move on Jack’, and that’s easy to say to when you’re not in my position. I get asked every day of my life multiple times a day, ‘when are you fighting Taylor again?’. This isn’t about belts, this is personal to me and I can’t wait to get my hands on him. I don’t like him, I don’t respect him and on April 27 I’m going to end him.”

The bouts featured on Taylor vs Catterall 2 undercard are expected to be announced shortly.