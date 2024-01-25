Joshua Culibao vs Danny Silva among new bouts added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

Australian featherweight Joshua Culibao faces the promotional newcomer Danny Silva of the U.S. at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT). The contest is one of six bouts recently added to the card.

Joshua Culibao (11-2-1) is looking to return to winning ways. The 29-year-old was in action last July, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Lerone Murphy. Prior to that, the Sydney native won three bouts in a row, which includes the second-round submission against Melsik Baghdasaryan and a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Choi Seung-woo and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

Making his Octagon debut, Danny Silva (8-1) is riding a two-fight winning streak. In his previous bout last September, the 26-year-old defeated Angel Pacheco by unanimous decision. In June last year, the native of Santa Ana, California stopped Alex Valentino Arteaga in the first round with punches.

As reported by MMA Junkie, also added to the UFC Vegas 88 card a lightweight battle between Natan Levy and Mike Davis and a middleweight bout pitting Bryan Barberena against Gerald Meerschaert. As well, a pair of women’s bantamweight matchups features Josiane Nunes up against Chelsea Chandler and Macy Chiasson versus Pannie Kianzad in a rematch. Plus, Charalampos Grigoriou faces Chad Anheliger, who replaces Toshiomi Kazama at bantamweight.

In the main event, Australian Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura of Poland go head to head at heavyweight.

The current UFC Vegas 88 lineup looks as the following: