Juan Francisco Estrada faces Jesse Rodriguez in Phoenix, AZ in June

Juan Francisco Estrada faces Jesse Rodriguez live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, June 30 (AEST). The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout at super flyweight.

Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) aka “El Gallo” makes the first defense of his WBC super flyweight title. Mexico’s 33-year-old two-division world champion regained the vacant belt by majority decision in the trilogy fight against Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in December 2022 in Glendale.

“I’m very happy to announce my return against ‘Bam’ Rodriguez,” said Estrada. “After my last victory against ‘Chocolatito’ we took a good break and was able to spend quality time with my family and my kids and heal an injury I was dealing with.”

“I will be more than ready since I know Rodriguez is a dangerous fighter, but in June it will be clear that there’s is plenty of ‘Gallo’ excitement to come.”

Unbeaten two-weight world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) was in action last December in Glendale, where he eliminated Sunny Edwards in nine rounds and won the IBF and WBO flyweight championship unification. The 24-year-old San Antonio southpaw looks to reclaim the strap that he held from February to September 2022.

“Fighting for my fourth world title against a legend like ‘Gallo’ is huge,” said Rodriguez. “This is a fight I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m ready to prove myself once again.”

The bouts featured on Estrada vs Rodriguez undercard are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.