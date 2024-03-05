Subscribe
HomeUFC

Justin Tafa faces Karl Williams at UFC Vegas 89, replaces brother Junior Tafa

Justin Tafa vs Karl Williams featured on UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Justin Tafa returns the favour replacing his brother Junior Tafa in the heavyweight bout against Karl Williams at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas. The MMA event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

Junior Tafa replaced Justin Tafa in February, when he took the fight on one day’s notice notice at UFC 298. The New Zealand-Australian mixed martial artist, however, was stopped by Brazilian heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the second round.

Justin Tafa withdrew from the bout at UFC 298 due to an undisclosed injury. The 30-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 293 last September, when he KO’d Austen Lane in the first round.

Karl Williams (9-1) is riding a six-fight winning streak. The 34-year-old of Atlanta, Georgia defeated Chase Sherman by unanimous decision last time out in May 2023.

According to MMA Fighting, the promotion’s plans for the matchup were confirmed by multiple sources. Alex Behunin of MMA Mania was first to report the fight via post on X.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.