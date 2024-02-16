Justin Tafa out of Marcos Rogerio de Lima fight at UFC 298, Junior Tafa in

Junior Tafa’s Octagon return was fast forwarded, as the New Zealand-Australian mixed martial artist replaced his brother Justin Tafa in the heavyweight bout against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 298. The MMA event airs live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT).

As announced minutes prior to the weigh-ins, Justin Tafa withdrew from UFC 298 due to an undisclosed injury. Junior Tafa tipped the scales and made it official.

Brisbane, Australia-based Junior Tafa (5-1) was scheduled to face Karl Williams at UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas in March. The status of this fight is to be determined. The 27-year-old native of Avondale, New Zealand won his previous bout last August in Singapore by knockout in the first round against Parker Porter.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1) is looking to return to winning ways. The 38-year-old Brazilian was stopped by Derrick Lewis in the first round last July in Salt Lake City.