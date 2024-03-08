Subscribe
Justis Huni on top with decision against Kevin Lerena

Justis Huni defeats Kevin Lerena on Joshua vs Ngannou card live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Australian heavyweight Justis Huni came out victorious against Kevin Lerena live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The bout kicked off the PPV card topped by Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest went the full distance. Huni took the victory by decision. The scores were 96-94, 98-92 and 96-94, all in favour of the undefeated Australian.

With the victory by unanimous decision Justis Huni improved to 9-0, 4 KOs. In addition, Brisbane’s 24-year-old landed the WBO ‘Global’ belt.

Kevin Lerena dropped to 30-3, 14 KOs. The 31-year-old southpaw of Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card results.

