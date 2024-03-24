Karl Williams takes decision against Justin Tafa at UFC Vegas 89

Karl Williams came out victorious against Justin Tafa at UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs Namajunas. The fight card aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three rounds co-main event bout went the full distance. The American heavyweight defeated his New Zealand-Australian opponent by unanimous decision. The scores were 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28.

With the victory, 34-year-old Karl Williams of Atlanta, Georgia improved to 10-1 and secured his seventh win in a row. Brisbane, Queensland-based 34-year-old Justin Tafa dropped to 7-4, 1.

