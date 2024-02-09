Subscribe
Keyshawn Davis cuts & TKO’s Jose Pedraza in sixth round

Keyshawn Davis stops Jose Pedraza on Lopez vs Ortiz card live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov

U.S. Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis came out victorious, when he faced two-division world champion Jose Pedraza live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Davis claimed the win, dominating Pedraza with a flurry of punches and causing a cut along the way. Referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 9 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victor by TKO, 24-year-old Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia improved to 10-0, 7 KOs, 1 ND and remained undefeated. 34-year-old Jose Pedraza of Caguas, Puerto Rico dropped to 29-6-1, 14 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

When asked what he wanted to do next, Keyshawn Davis said he was going to move up a weight class and called out Teofimo Lopez. He also said he would fight Emanuel Navarrete.

“I’ll come straight to 140,” Davis said. “Let’s go”. If you are scared Teofimo – [I’ll fight Emanuel] Navarrete. Navarrete is a hell of a fighter. Hats off to Navarrete, it would be an honour to get in the ring with you at 135, after he captures WBO title, so let’s do it.”

Get Lopez vs Ortiz full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
