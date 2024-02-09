Keyshawn Davis cuts & TKO’s Jose Pedraza in sixth round

U.S. Olympic silver medallist Keyshawn Davis came out victorious, when he faced two-division world champion Jose Pedraza live from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz.

The scheduled for 10 rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Davis claimed the win, dominating Pedraza with a flurry of punches and causing a cut along the way. Referee Thomas Taylor stepped in to wave the fight off at 1 minute and 9 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victor by TKO, 24-year-old Keyshawn Davis of Norfolk, Virginia improved to 10-0, 7 KOs, 1 ND and remained undefeated. 34-year-old Jose Pedraza of Caguas, Puerto Rico dropped to 29-6-1, 14 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat.

When asked what he wanted to do next, Keyshawn Davis said he was going to move up a weight class and called out Teofimo Lopez. He also said he would fight Emanuel Navarrete.

“I’ll come straight to 140,” Davis said. “Let’s go”. If you are scared Teofimo – [I’ll fight Emanuel] Navarrete. Navarrete is a hell of a fighter. Hats off to Navarrete, it would be an honour to get in the ring with you at 135, after he captures WBO title, so let’s do it.”

