Lindolfo Delgado vs Carlos Sanchez joins Valdez-Wilson undercard

Unbeaten Lindolfo Delgado faces Carlos Sanchez live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). The all-Mexican clash is featured on the card topped by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight.

Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the fourth round against Luis Hernandez Ramos last November. Last August and February, the 29-year-old native of Linares, Nuevo Leon defeated Jair Valtierra and Clarence Booth by unanimous decision, respectively.

“With every fight, we continue to get better,” Delgado said. “We train thoroughly in each camp so that I can give the very best of myself in the ring and move closer to a world title. 2024 is going to be a big year, and I can’t wait to perform in front of the great Arizona fans.”

29-year-old Carlos Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) is looking for his second straight victory. The Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur native earned a UD against Carlos Diaz last December.

In the 10-round main event, Mexico’s two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) faces Australia’s former title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs). The pair goes head to head at super featherweight.

The co-main event features unbeaten unified WBA and WBC minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles up against Nicaragua-born Costa Rican two-division world champion current IBF and WBO 105-pound titles holder Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs). The pair battles it out for the undisputed minimumweight title with four belts on the line.