Luis Alberto Lopez: The faster a unification fight happens, the better for me

Luis Alberto Lopez and Reiya Abe square off live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Sunday, March 3 (AEDT). The pair meets in the co-feature on the card headlined by Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford.

Mexico’s Luis Alberto Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) brings to the ring his IBF featherweight belt. The 30-year-old native of Mexicali, Baja California makes the third defense of his title.

“I’m anxious to step into the ring and anxious deliver a great fight to the people,” Luis Alberto Lopez said.

“We know he’s a fighter who likes to move a lot. He likes to be on his toes and moving backward. But if he wants to be the new champion, he’s going to have to come here and fight. We will do everything possible to win early.”

“I’ve been looking for a unification fight for quite some time. When Mauricio Lara was a champion, I wanted to unify with him. When Robeisy Ramirez was a champion, I wanted to fight him. I’ve been asking for it.

“The faster a unification fight happens, the better for me. It would be great for my career.”

Luis Alberto Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Reiya Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs) fights for his first world title. The 30-year-old southpaw of Japan makes his U.S. and international debut.

“I think Lopez is a good champion,” Reiya Abe said. “But this will be the day that I show that I’m the best at 126 pounds.”

“The level of boxing in Japan has been improving, and I’m pleased to have been recognized there. The pressure has increased, but I consider it to be necessary to become stronger.”

“I believe that bringing back a victory is the best way to give back to everyone who has supported me.”

Reiya Abe | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Luis Alberto Lopez and Reiya Abe | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In the main event, undefeated Otabek Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) of Uzbekistan faces unbeaten Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA featherweight title.