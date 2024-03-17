Subscribe
HomeUFC

Marcin Tybura strangles Tai Tuivasa in first round at UFC Vegas 88

Marcin Tybura defeats Tai Tuivasa via rear-naked choke in UFC Vegas 88 main event

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Poland’s Marcin Tybura came out victorious over Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. The pair squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 88 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

The scheduled for five rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Tuivasa had success early in the opening round delivering kicks and elbows causing a gash. Tybura managed to take him down, tried to hurt with punches, and ultimately secured the win via rear-naked choke. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 8 seconds into the first round after he lifted Tuivasa’s arm to check if he was still in the fight but it fell down on the canvas. There was no tap.

With the victory by technical submission, No. 10-ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura improved to 25-8. The 38-year-old native of Uniejow, Poland got back in the win column rebounding from the defeat by TKO in the first round against Tom Aspinall last July.

No. 9 Tai Tuivasa dropped to 14-7. Sydney’s 30-year-old suffered his fourth defeat in a row.

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.