Marcin Tybura strangles Tai Tuivasa in first round at UFC Vegas 88

Poland’s Marcin Tybura came out victorious over Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. The pair squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 88 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

The scheduled for five rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Tuivasa had success early in the opening round delivering kicks and elbows causing a gash. Tybura managed to take him down, tried to hurt with punches, and ultimately secured the win via rear-naked choke. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 8 seconds into the first round after he lifted Tuivasa’s arm to check if he was still in the fight but it fell down on the canvas. There was no tap.

With the victory by technical submission, No. 10-ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura improved to 25-8. The 38-year-old native of Uniejow, Poland got back in the win column rebounding from the defeat by TKO in the first round against Tom Aspinall last July.

No. 9 Tai Tuivasa dropped to 14-7. Sydney’s 30-year-old suffered his fourth defeat in a row.

