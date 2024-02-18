Subscribe
Marcos Rogerio de Lima stops Junior Tafa at UFC 298 with leg kick & punches

Marcos Rogerio de Lima returns to winning ways at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria

By Parviz Iskenderov
Marcos Rogerio de Lima returned to the win column with the second-round TKO against Junior Tafa at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The MMA event aired live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT).

The Brazilian heavyweight took the victory via leg kick that was followed by punches. Referee Frank Trigg stopped the fight at 1 minute and 14 seconds into the second round.

With the win, 38-year-old Marcos Rogerio de Lima improved to 22-9-1 and rebounded from the defeat against Derrick Lewis last July. 27-year-old New Zealand-Australian Junior Tafa, who took the fight on one day’s notice replacing his brother Justin Tafa, dropped to 5-2.

Get UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

