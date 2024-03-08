Mark Chamberlain TKO’s Gavin Gwynne in fourth round

Mark Chamberlain took a dominant win against Gavin Gwynne live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The lightweight bout was featured on the pay-per-view card headlined by Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Referee Howard Foster called it a day, after Chamberlain had Gwynne on the ropes delivering a series of unanswered punches. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 46 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by TKO, Mark Chamberlain improved to 15-0, 11 KOs and remained undefeated. In addition, the 25-year-old English southpaw lifted the vacant WBA Intercontinental title.

Gavin Gwynne dropped to 17-3-1, 5 KOs. The 33-year-old Welshman, who suffered an eye injury in the opening round, got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card results.