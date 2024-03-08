Subscribe
Mark Chamberlain TKO’s Gavin Gwynne in fourth round

Mark Chamberlain stops Gavin Gwynne on Joshua vs Ngannou card live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mark Chamberlain stops Gavin Gwynne in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mark Chamberlain | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Mark Chamberlain took a dominant win against Gavin Gwynne live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, March 9 (AEDT). The lightweight bout was featured on the pay-per-view card headlined by Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Referee Howard Foster called it a day, after Chamberlain had Gwynne on the ropes delivering a series of unanswered punches. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 46 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by TKO, Mark Chamberlain improved to 15-0, 11 KOs and remained undefeated. In addition, the 25-year-old English southpaw lifted the vacant WBA Intercontinental title.

Gavin Gwynne dropped to 17-3-1, 5 KOs. The 33-year-old Welshman, who suffered an eye injury in the opening round, got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Joshua vs Ngannou full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

