PFL vs Bellator results: Ferreira vs Bader

PFL vs Bellator: Champs features the champions from both promotions squaring off in a series of MMA bouts. The fight card airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

The main event is a heavyweight bout between PFL champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) of Brazil and Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) of the U.S. The winner is scheduled to face Francis Ngannou at an event in future.

The co-main event is an all-American middleweight clash between PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).

Among other bouts, American two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) takes on Bellator champion Jason Jackson (17-4) of Jamaica at 182-pound catchweight. As well, Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) of Brazil fights Vadim Nemkov (17-2) at heavyweight.

Plus, Brazil’s Thiago Santos (22-11) and Yoel Romero (15-7) of Cuba go head to head at light heavyweight. In addition, Clay Collard (24- 11) meets AJ McKee (21-1) in the all-American bout at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

PFL vs Bellator live stream in Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Stan Sport

Date: Sunday, February 25

Main card: 7 am AEDT

Prelims: 4:30 am AEDT

PFL vs Bellator: Champs results

Get PFL vs Bellator: Ferreira vs Bader full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, heavyweight

Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, middleweight

Patricio Pitbull vs. Gabriel Braga, featherweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson, catchweight (182 lb)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov, heavyweight

Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, light heavyweight

Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, lightweight

Prelims