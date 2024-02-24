Subscribe
PFL vs Bellator results: Ferreira vs Bader

PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MMANewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
PFL vs Bellator: Ferreira vs Bader airs live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Renan Ferreira vs Ryan Bader faceoff | PFL
PFL vs Bellator: Champs features the champions from both promotions squaring off in a series of MMA bouts. The fight card airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

The main event is a heavyweight bout between PFL champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) of Brazil and Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) of the U.S. The winner is scheduled to face Francis Ngannou at an event in future.

The co-main event is an all-American middleweight clash between PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) and Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).

Among other bouts, American two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) takes on Bellator champion Jason Jackson (17-4) of Jamaica at 182-pound catchweight. As well, Bruno Cappelozza (15-6) of Brazil fights Vadim Nemkov (17-2) at heavyweight.

Plus, Brazil’s Thiago Santos (22-11) and Yoel Romero (15-7) of Cuba go head to head at light heavyweight. In addition, Clay Collard (24- 11) meets AJ McKee (21-1) in the all-American bout at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

PFL vs Bellator live stream in Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Stan Sport
Date: Sunday, February 25
Main card: 7 am AEDT
Prelims: 4:30 am AEDT

Watch on DAZN

PFL vs Bellator: Champs results

Get PFL vs Bellator: Ferreira vs Bader full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, heavyweight
  • Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, middleweight
  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Gabriel Braga, featherweight
  • Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson, catchweight (182 lb)
  • Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov, heavyweight
  • Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, light heavyweight
  • Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, lightweight

Prelims

  • Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales, featherweight
  • Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio, lightweight
  • Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis, catchweight (165 lb)
  • Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao, featherweight
  • Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira, catchweight (129 lb) – Amateur bout
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

