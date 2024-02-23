PFL vs Bellator: Champs weigh-in video

PFL vs Bellator: Champs airs live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.
In the main event, PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira (12-3, 3 NC) of Brazil goes up against Bellator champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) of the U.S. In the 185-pound all-American co-main event, PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (15-3) meets Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (14-0).
Also on the card, former two-division Bellator champion and current 145-pound titleholder Patricio Pitbull (35-7) takes on fellow-American Gabriel Braga (12-1) at featherweight.
Get PFL vs Bellator: Champs full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
PFL vs Bellator fight card
Main card
- Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader, heavyweight
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen, middleweight
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Gabriel Braga, featherweight
- Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Jackson, catchweight (182 lb)
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov, heavyweight
- Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero, light heavyweight
- Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee, lightweight
Prelims
- Aaron Pico vs. Henry Corrales, featherweight
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Emmanuel Palacio, lightweight
- Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis, catchweight (165 lb)
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao, featherweight
- Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira, flyweight – Amateur bout