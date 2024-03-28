Subscribe
Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev set as UFC Saudi Arabia main event in June

Robert Whittaker faces Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight title eliminator headlining UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Robert Whittaker faces Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Fight Night live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 23 (AEST). The pair squares off in the middleweight title eliminator headlining the promotion’s debut in the country.

New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa last February. Unbeaten No. 11-ranked middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) won his previous bout last October by majority decision against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC CEO, Dana White made the fight announcement via video posted on X.

White also announced the co-main event bout pitting Sergei Pavlovich against Alexander Volkov at heavyweight. As well, a welterweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Daniel Rodriguez, and a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir. In addition, Sharabutdin Magomedov and Ihor Potieria go head to head at middleweight.

Among other previously announced bouts, although yet to be confirmed by the promotion, Jared Gordon faces Nasrat Haqparast at lightweight. The current UFC Saudi Arabia lineup looks as the following:

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev, middleweight
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov, heavyweight
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez, welterweight
  • Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

