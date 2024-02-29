Robson Conceicao vs Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz joins Anderson-Merhy undercard

Robson Conceicao faces Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz live from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday, April 14 (AEST). Brazil’s three-time world title challenger and once-beaten Mexican super featherweight battle it out on the card topped by Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) was in action last November, when he fought to a majority draw with current WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete. Earlier in his career, the 35-year-old of Salvador, Bahia lost a pair of title fights by unanimous decision against Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez.

Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (15-1-1, 5 KOs) makes his debut in the United States. The 24-year-old of Ensenada, Baja California won his previous bout last November by knockout in the second round against Aramis Solis.

In the 10-round main event, Toledo’s unbeaten heavyweight Jared Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) takes on former WBA cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs) of Belgium. The co-main event is a 10-round heavyweight bout between the 2016 Olympians Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) of Nigeria and Guido Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Italy.

Also confirmed for Anderson vs Merhy undercard, Puerto Rican undefeated southpaw Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) takes on Filipino unbeaten contender Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

As well, Cleveland-based unbeaten Abdullah Mason (12-0, 10 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio meets Ronal Ron (14-5, 11 KOs) of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Plus, Ruben Villa (21-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California and Cristian Cruz Chacon (22-6-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico clash in the 10-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Corpus Christi-born unbeaten welterweight John Rincon (8-0, 2 KOs) goes through the ropes in the six-rounder against opponent to be named.