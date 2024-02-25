Ronaldo Rodriguez submits Denys Bondar in second round at UFC Mexico City

Ronaldo Rodriguez made his successful Octagon debut against Denys Bondar at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2. The MMA event aired live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, February 25 (AEDT).

Battling it out in front of his home country crowd, Rodriguez defeated Bondar forcing him to tap via rear-naked choke. Referee Mike Beltran stopped the flyweight bout at 4 minutes and 59 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by submission, Mexico’s 24-year-old Ronaldo Rodriguez improved to 17-2 and secured his sixth win in a row. Denys Bondar of Ukraine dropped to 14-5 and suffered his third straight defeat.

Get UFC Mexico City: Moreno vs Royval 2 full card results.