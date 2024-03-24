Subscribe
HomeUFC

Rose Namajunas on top with decision against Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89

Rose Namajunas defeats Amanda Ribas in UFC Vegas 89 main event

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Rose Namajunas returned to winning ways when she faced Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89. The fight card aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

The scheduled for five rounds women’s flyweight bout went the full distance. The American former two-time strawweight champion defeated her opponent of Brazil by unanimous decision. The scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

With the victory, Rose Namajunas improved to 12-6 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. In her post-fight interview, the 31-year-old native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin said that in her next fight she would face the winner of the next weekend’s UFC Atlantic City main event, pitting Erin Blanchfield against Manon Fiorot.

“I will be watching Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield fight,” Namajunas said. “I wanted to fight either one of those for this fight, but I [previously] lost against Manon, so if I could get a rematch if she wins. Or either her or even I know Maycee [Barber] looked really incredible as well [in her previous fight against Katlyn Cerminara]. So, maybe one of those girls.”

30-year-old Amanda Ribas of Varginha, Minas Gerais dropped to 13-5.

Get UFC Vegas 89: Ribas vs Namajunas full card results.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.