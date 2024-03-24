Rose Namajunas on top with decision against Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89

Rose Namajunas returned to winning ways when she faced Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Vegas 89. The fight card aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT).

The scheduled for five rounds women’s flyweight bout went the full distance. The American former two-time strawweight champion defeated her opponent of Brazil by unanimous decision. The scores were 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.

With the victory, Rose Namajunas improved to 12-6 and rebounded from a pair of defeats. In her post-fight interview, the 31-year-old native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin said that in her next fight she would face the winner of the next weekend’s UFC Atlantic City main event, pitting Erin Blanchfield against Manon Fiorot.

“I will be watching Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield fight,” Namajunas said. “I wanted to fight either one of those for this fight, but I [previously] lost against Manon, so if I could get a rematch if she wins. Or either her or even I know Maycee [Barber] looked really incredible as well [in her previous fight against Katlyn Cerminara]. So, maybe one of those girls.”

30-year-old Amanda Ribas of Varginha, Minas Gerais dropped to 13-5.

