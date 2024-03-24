Sandy Ryan eliminates Terri Harper in four rounds to retain title

Sandy Ryan took a dominant win against Terri Harper live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Sunday, March 24 (AEDT). The pair squared off in the co-main event on the card topped Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda.

The all-British world championship bout featured the WBO welterweight champion of Derby, Derbyshire defending her belt against the current WBA junior middleweight titleholder of Doncaster, Yorkshire. The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. Ryan out-boxed and hurt Harper forcing the latter to retire prior to the start of the fifth round.

With the victory, 30-year-old Sandy Ryan improved to 7-1-1, 3 KOs and retained her title for the second time. 27-year-old Terri Harper dropped to 14-2-2, 6 KOs and didn’t succeed in her attempt to become a three-division world champion.

