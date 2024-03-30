Seniesa Estrada bests Yokasta Valle to land undisputed title

Seniesa Estrada came out on top against Yokasta Valle to win the undisputed minimumweight title live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). The pair battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

LA’s Estrada brought to the ring her unified WBA and WBC belts. Nicaragua-born Costa Rican Valle entered the squared circle holding her IBF and WBO titles. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 97-93 in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Seniesa Estrada improved her unbeaten record to 26-0, 10 KOs. The 31-year-old two-division world champion collected all four major belts and became the first in history undisputed 105-pound queen.

“I’m happy,” Estrada said post-win. “I’m very happy. It’s something that I’ve been wanting for a long time becoming undisputed and it finally happened and I accomplished my dreams and I’m just beyond overwhelmed and happy.”

“I knew she was going to come in and be aggressive like she always is. But I knew that my style and everything that I was going to do to take away from what she does best and that’s exactly what I did tonight.”

“I started kind of kind of late because it’s been eight months since I’ve been out of the ring. So I didn’t feel the rust a little bit but I knew I would take away that right hand with my defense and my footwork.”

“I’m just I’m very competitive and I want to be the best. In this training camp there was days where it was difficult for me to get up and go to the gym because my body was hurting, my back was hurting my hand was hurting, but I’m a champion and that’s what I do, I push through it because I want to be great.”

“I’ve always thought that she’s a tough a woman, she goes into every fight and she gives it her all. But I’m not those opponents that she’s face I’m ‘Super Bad’ there’s a difference.”

‘We want to run it back’

31-year-old two-weight champion Yokasta Valle dropped to 30-3, 9 KOs. The defeat snapped her 17-fight winning streak.

When asked if she felt that the decision was just, Valle said: “No, the people decided that and the people have shown, and that’s what maintains me satisfied. Thank you to everyone, thank you to all the people.”

“Yes, I did feel that it [the headbutt] was intentional. I felt that she did that coming towards me in the first round, but I had to struggle through that for the rest of the nine rounds.”

Valle’s trainer, Gloria Alvarado called for the rematch.

“First of all I’m a professional, I’m a trainer, I love my fighters,” Alvarado said. “If she [Estrada] took it that way, it’s okay. She lost in the ring, she lost tonight, she lost her people, she lost her TV, she lost half of her fans. She’s not a professional person. she headbutted us intentionally. We want to run it back, we want to run it back, give us the rematch, don’t be afraid.”

