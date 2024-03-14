Seniesa Estrada: I want this more than Yokasta Valle does

Seniesa Estrada goes up against Yokasta Valle live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, March 30 (AEDT). The pair battles it out for the undisputed minimumweight title. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature on the card topped by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

LA’s Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) brings to the ring her unified WBA and WBC belts. The 31-year-old champion says she is fully focused on the task at hand.

Nicaragua-born Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) is a two-division world champion. The 31-year-old Costa Rican is a current IBF and WBO titlesholder.

“Becoming an undisputed champion is something I’ve been chasing and wanting for a very long time,” Estrada said following a recent training session. “I can’t wait for March 29.”

“You can’t let any of the emotions or anger from the past get to you. I’ve been in fights before where I was able to experience that. In my fight with Marlen Esparza, there was a huge rivalry between us. It all came down to who was going to stay mentally focused and stick to the game plan with all the tension leading up to the fight. This fight means even more because it’s for undisputed.”

“[At the kickoff press conference], I was there for business. I wasn’t there to be friendly. This is the biggest fight of both of our careers. In all her interviews and Tweets, she always said I was ducking and afraid to fight her. But during the faceoff, I didn’t hear her say any of that, so that wasn’t expected.”

“I know I want this more than she does. I know she’s going to go in there and put up the fight of her life. And she wants it badly, too, but I want it more. I’ve been doing this since I was 8 years old.”

“Undisputed is in my head all day, from when I wake up in the morning until I go to bed. All day long, whether I’m driving or at the gym, undisputed is on my mind 24/7. That’s the way it has to be. You have to live, think, and breathe undisputed until my hands are raised and those belts are around me on March 29.”

In the main event, Mexico’s two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) faces former world title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) of Australia. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at super featherweight.