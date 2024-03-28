Subriel Matias: I’m super excited to fight Liam Paro in Puerto Rico

The date and venue have been confirmed for the world title fight between champion Subriel Matias of Puerto Rico and Liam Paro of Australia. The pair squares off live from Coliseo Juan Aubín Cruz Abreu “Bincito” in Manati, Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 16 (AEST).

Going through the ropes in front of his home crowd, Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) makes the second defence of his IBF super lightweight title. In his first defence last November in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old champion stopped Shohjahon Ergashev in six rounds. The undefeated native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico landed the vacant belt via fifth-round RTD against Jeremias Ponce last February in Minneapolis.

“I am super excited to be able to be in front of my people defending the title that we had such a hard time getting,” Matias said. “The mentality will always be the same and in front of my people I don’t even have to say it, they know me. The Pride of Maternillo.”

Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) was in action last December in San Francisco, where he KO’d Montana Love in the sixth round. The unbeaten 27-year-old southpaw makes his long awaited attempt to become champion. The Mackay, Queensland native was forced to withdraw from his last June’s fight for the WBC junior welterweight title against Regis Prograis due to injury.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this opportunity,” Paro said. “Fighter’s fight and I can’t wait to fight the boogeyman in his backyard.”

The bouts featured on Matias vs Paro undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.