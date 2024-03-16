Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro reemerges for June in Puerto Rico

Subriel Matias to defend IBF super lightweight title against Liam Paro live on DAZN

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Subriel Matias to face Liam Paro in Manati, Puerto Rico
Subriel Matias | Amanda Westcott/Showtime

The bout between Subriel Matias and Liam Paro is reportedly back on. The Puerto Rican IBF super lightweight champion and the Australian contender are expected to battle it out live from Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday, June 16 (AEST).

Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round RTD against Shohjahon Ergashev last November, which marked his first successful title defence. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico’s 31-year-old claimed the vacant IBF 140-pound belt last February, when he stopped Jeremias Ponce in five rounds.

Undefeated Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) stopped Montana Love in the sixth round last time out in December 2023. The 27-year-old native of Mackay, Queensland is currently ranked No. 6 with the IBF.

The contest was first reported in February. Late last month Elvis Rodriguez was rumoured as the potential challenger. This week, ESPN reported that Matias vs Paro was being finalised.

The fight is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.