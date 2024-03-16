Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro reemerges for June in Puerto Rico

The bout between Subriel Matias and Liam Paro is reportedly back on. The Puerto Rican IBF super lightweight champion and the Australian contender are expected to battle it out live from Manati, Puerto Rico on Saturday, June 16 (AEST).

Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) is coming off the win via sixth-round RTD against Shohjahon Ergashev last November, which marked his first successful title defence. The Fajardo, Puerto Rico’s 31-year-old claimed the vacant IBF 140-pound belt last February, when he stopped Jeremias Ponce in five rounds.

Undefeated Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) stopped Montana Love in the sixth round last time out in December 2023. The 27-year-old native of Mackay, Queensland is currently ranked No. 6 with the IBF.

The contest was first reported in February. Late last month Elvis Rodriguez was rumoured as the potential challenger. This week, ESPN reported that Matias vs Paro was being finalised.

The fight is expected to be confirmed shortly.