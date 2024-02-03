Subscribe
Teofimo Lopez: Fight against Jamaine Ortiz is not going the distance

Lopez defends WBO junior welterweight title against Ortiz live on ESPN from Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Teofimo Lopez primed for title defense against Jamaine Ortiz in Las Vegas
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez promised a knockout when he meets Jamaine Ortiz live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the 12-round main event bout with the world title on the line.

Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) is a former unified lightweight champion and reigning WBO junior welterweight champion, who is riding a three-fight winning streak. Making the first defence of the belt that he claimed against Josh Taylor last June, the 26-year-old Brooklyn native is confident in his victory and looks stay on top.

In November 2011 Lopez suffered his first career defeat, when he dropped a split decision against George Kambosos Jr and lost his IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles – the belt that he had unified by unanimous decision against Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020.

Once-beaten contender Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), who previously held the WBC Youth World lightweight belt, makes his first attempt to land a major title. The 27-year-old of Worcester, Massachusetts is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Antonio Moran last September.

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“Before all of this and before I fought Josh Taylor, I used to take a break,” Lopez said following a recent training session at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas. “I used to not really train so much. I used to not always be in the gym. But after I got everything back and became a two-division world champion, I started staying in the gym. My trainer, who is my father, always wanted me to stay in the gym. So, I started doing that last August.”

“Since then, I’ve gotten faster. I’ve gotten much stronger. My I.Q. is much sharper. And it’s because I haven’t stopped training since August of last year. And I’m not going to stop. After I beat Jamaine Ortiz, then I will keep staying in the gym.”

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“The end result is that ‘The Showman’ is returning. There will definitely be a knockout. It’s not going the distance. I’m not going to leave it in the judges’ hands at all. So, everyone tune in, and get your popcorn ready.”

“It’s been a long journey. And I know what it takes. I don’t want to be known as a fighter who knows how to get to the top but doesn’t know how to keep it. So, I want everyone to tune in so they can see how much I truly love the sport of boxing.”

Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-feature to Lopez vs Ortiz, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia goes up against two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
