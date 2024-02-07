Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz weigh-in video

Lopez defends WBO junior welterweight title against Ortiz live on ESPN from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov

Brooklyn’s two-division world champion Teofimo Lopez and contender Jamaine Ortiz of Worcester, Massachusetts square off in the main event live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Friday, February 9 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defence of his WBO junior welterweight title. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 140-pound championship limit (63.5 kg). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia takes on two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight with the 135-pound limit (61.2 kg).

Get Lopez vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Lopez vs Ortiz fight card

Main card

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Lopez’s WBO junior welterweight title
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, lightweight

Prelims

  • George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom-Riley, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.