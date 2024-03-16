Subscribe
Thiago Moises stops Mitch Ramirez at UFC Vegas 88, calls out Dan Hooker

Thiago Moises TKO's Mitch Ramirez with leg kicks at UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura

By Parviz Iskenderov
Thiago Moises got back to the win column when he faced Mitch Ramirez at UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 17 (AEDT).

The Brazilian lightweight dropped and stopped his American opponent with leg kicks. The official time was 15 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Thiago Moises improved to 18-7 and rebounded from the defeat by TKO in the second round against Benoit Saint-Denis last September. In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, the 28-year-old native of Indaiatuba, Sao Paulo, called out Dan Hooker of New Zealand.

Mitch Ramirez dropped to 8-2. The 31-year-old promotional newcomer of Orem, Utah took the fight replacing Brad Riddell.

“I was supposed to fight Brad Riddell but he got his eyelash hurt and they couldn’t fight,” Thiago Moises said. “So, thanks for Mitch for stepping in on short notice and taking this fight.”

“This is a disrespect to me, you know. We [are] the second fight of the card. I am a main event fighter. So, Dan Hooker, let’s get it brother. Nobody from this team, you and, what’s his name, Brad Riddell, doesn’t want to fight like guys who can do a takedown. So you guys should fire your wrestling coach if you guys doesn’t trust your wrestling takedown.

“Just sign the contract and show up to fight. Me against you, main event, Fight Night. Let’s get it brother.”

Get UFC Vegas 88: Tuivasa vs Tybura full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

