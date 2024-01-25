Tim Tszyu defends against Keith Thurman in March in Las Vegas

Tim Tszyu makes his first ring appearance for 2024 against Keith Thurman live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The Australian boxing star defends his WBO super welterweight title against former world champion of the U.S. The pair battles it out in the headliner of the first Premier Boxing Champions PPV event on Prime Video. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) was in action last October, when he scored a unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza after 12 rounds of their world title fight. Last June, the 24-year-old Sydney native KO’d Carlos Ocampo in the first round and retained his interim WBO belt that he had claimed via ninth-round TKO against Tony Harrison in March 2023.

“I’ve been ready and waiting to headline a historic event like this in the U.S. for a very long time and it’s an honour that I don’t take lightly,” said Tim Tszyu, the son of former undisputed super lightweight champion, Kostya Tszyu. “My father did it, and was at the top of the world for a decade, now it’s my turn. Thurman is a great fight, he’s tricky, tough and he’s mixed it with the very best the sport has seen. This is a new era now. It’s the Tszyu era. On March 30, everyone who tunes into this pay-per-view is going to see for themselves.”

35-year-old Keith Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida last fought in February 2022, when he defeated Mario Barrios by unanimous decision. In July 2019, former unified WBC and WBA welterweight champion dropped a split decision against Manny Pacquiao and suffered his first career defeat.

“I’m back in action and I’m happy to be a part of this first event with PBC on Prime Video,” Thurman said. “Tszyu stands out as an exceptional fighter, and I’ve always held admiration for his performances. His distinctive style provides the perfect stage for me to exhibit the relentless dedication I’ve poured into training, refining my skills, and fortifying my mental game. This fight promises a spectacular showdown between two of the most electrifying fighters in the sport, an event that demands attention. Good things come to those that wait. Them days are over, bright lights and action are up ahead. Let’s shake up the world of boxing one more time on Prime Video.”

In the co-main event, Las Vegas native Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) makes the first defence of his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico City. Also on the card, Houston-based Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) of Guantanamo, Cuba makes the second defense of his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia.

In Thurman vs Tszyu pay-per-view opener, Coachella-based Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida takes on LA-based Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Vinitza, Ukraine. The pair goes head to head at super welterweight.