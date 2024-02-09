Subscribe
Tim Tszyu hits Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of Super Sunday – Photos

Tim Tszyu faces Keith Thurman at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu previews Keith Thurman fight in Las Vegas
Tim Tszyu at Radio Row in Las Vegas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Australian boxing world champion Tim Tszyu faces the former unified champion Keith Thurman of of the U.S. live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair squares off the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at 155-pound catchweight.

This week, Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) made the rounds at Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of the Big Game on Sunday between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Sydney’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion, who promised to knock his opponent out, discussed his upcoming bout against Keith Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, who is a former unified WBC and WBA welterweight champion.

Tim Tszyu at Radio Row in Las Vegas
Tim Tszyu at Radio Row in Las Vegas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
In the co-feature to Tszyu vs Thurman, Las Vegas’ Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Mexican contender Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). Also on the card, Cuban Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight belt against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia.

Kicking off the PPV, Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida and Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine clash at super welterweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

