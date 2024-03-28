Subscribe
Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora final pre-fight press conference

Tszyu vs Fundora for unified super welterweight title live from Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Australia’s world champion Tim Tszyu faces American contender Sebastian Fundora in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the 12-round bout with two belts on the line. Following the Grand Arrivals, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Unbeaten Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO title, while the vacant WBC belt is also up for grabs. Former interim champion Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) looks to get back in the win column and claim the straps.

Also partaking in the press conference the co-main event fighters, Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) and Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). The Las Vegas native defends his WBA super lightweight title against the contender of Mexico.

As well Tszyu vs Fundora PPV undercard fighters, Cuban two-division world champion and current WBA middleweight titleholder Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) and challenger Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. Plus Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) and contender Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

