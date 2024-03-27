Subscribe
Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora grand arrivals & media workout

Tszyu vs Fundora for unified super welterweight title live from Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Australian world champion Tim Tszyu and American contender Sebastian Fundora square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). The pair battles it out for the unified super welterweight title. Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated clash, the fighters make Grand Arrivals and show off their skills at a media workout.

Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBO title, while the vacant WBC belt is also on the line. Former interim champion Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to claim the major belts.

Also partaking in the media workout other fighters going through the ropes on the night. In the co-main event, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico.

Also on the card, Cuban two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. Kicking off the action, Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

