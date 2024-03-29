Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora weigh-in video

Tim Tszyu faces Sebastian Fundora for the unified super welterweight title live from Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora battle it out for the unified WBO and WBC super welterweight titles in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Unbeaten Australian Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) is a reigning WBO champion. Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) is a former WBC interim titleholder. The vacant WBC belt is also on the line.

To be eligible for the title, the fighters must make the required 154-pound championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas native Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). The weight limit is 140 lbs.

Also on the PPV card, Cuban two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight belt against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. The championship limit is 160 lbs.

Kicking off the action, Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defends his title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela. The limit is 112 lbs.

Among Tszyu vs Fundora prelims, unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona and Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey clash at middleweight. Plus, Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine go head to head for the interim WBC 154-pound title.

Get Tszyu vs Fundora full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Tszyu vs Fundora fight card

Main card

  • Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO title, vacant WBC title
  • Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Romero’s WBA title
  • Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title
  • Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC title

Preliminary card

  • Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC title

Non-televised prelims

  • Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Justin Viloria vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Kaipo Gallegos vs. Eric Howard, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Adrian Neaves vs. Steven Walker, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.