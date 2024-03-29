Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora weigh-in video

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora battle it out for the unified WBO and WBC super welterweight titles in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 31 (AEDT). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Unbeaten Australian Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) is a reigning WBO champion. Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) is a former WBC interim titleholder. The vacant WBC belt is also on the line.

To be eligible for the title, the fighters must make the required 154-pound championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Las Vegas native Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). The weight limit is 140 lbs.

Also on the PPV card, Cuban two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight belt against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. The championship limit is 160 lbs.

Kicking off the action, Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defends his title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela. The limit is 112 lbs.

Among Tszyu vs Fundora prelims, unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona and Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey clash at middleweight. Plus, Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine go head to head for the interim WBC 154-pound title.

Get Tszyu vs Fundora full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Tszyu vs Fundora fight card

Main card

Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO title, vacant WBC title

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Romero’s WBA title

Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC title

Preliminary card

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC title

Non-televised prelims