Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk new fight date set for May

Fury vs Usyk rescheduled for May 19 (AEST) live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

The highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has its new date scheduled for Saturday, May 18 (Sunday, May 19 AEST), when the pair of undefeated heavyweight champions battles it out for the undisputed title. The fight takes place at the same location – Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The original date in February fell off after Fury got cut above his eye and was forced to withdraw. The entire event was taken off the schedule.

A new date was confirmed today on “The MMA Hour”. The participants appeared via video link. British WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was with Saudi Arabia’s Minister and the current Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment Turki Alalshikh, who made the announcement. Ukrainian unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was with his manager Egis Klimas. All parities agreed on a date.

The bout between 35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England and 37-year-old southpaw Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion the four-belt era.

The bouts originally scheduled for Fury vs Usyk undercard are expected to also be moved to the date in May, unless issues with mandatory challengers in the title fights. Among the matchups, Welsh IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina was set to face Anthony Cacace of Northern Ireland. Plus, Australian former world champion Jai Opetaia and Latvian former world champion Mairis Briedis were scheduled to square off in a rematch with the vacant IBF cruiserweight title on the line.

Additionally, it was announced that the fight between the unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and the WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol was locked in for June.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.