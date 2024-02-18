Subscribe
UFC 100 full event video: Brock Lesnar, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones & more

Historic UFC 100 aired live on PPV from Las Vegas in July 2009

By Parviz Iskenderov
This year marks the Octagon’s third milestone with UFC 300 featuring Alex Pereira up against Jamahal Hill in April. Following the fight announcement of the highly anticipated main event, the promotion hit the stream with UFC 100 full event replay.

UFC 100 aired live on pay-per-view from Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on July 11, 2009. The fight card featured a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

Brock Lesnar retained his heavyweight title by TKO in the second round against Frank Mir. Georges St-Pierre successfully defended his welterweight belt by unanimous decision against Thiago Alves.

The event also saw Dan Henderson knocking Michael Bisping out in the second round of their TUF Season 9 coaches’ fight. Among other bouts, Jon Jones submitted Jake O’Brien in the second round and Jim Miller earned a UD against Mac Danzig.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
