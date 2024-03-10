Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 200 full event video: Jose Aldo, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Anderson Silva

Historic UFC 200 aired live on PPV from Las Vegas in July 2016

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The monumental UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill celebrates the Octagon’s third milestone live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14 (AEST). Ahead of the event, the promotion hit the stream with a full event replay of UFC 200: Tate vs Nunes.

UFC 200 was held in July 2016 also at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, being the first UFC event hosted at this venue. On the top of fight card, Amanda Nunes challenged Miesha Tate for the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

In the co-main event, Brock Lesnar faced Mark Hunt at heavyweight. Also on the card, Daniel Cormier clashed with Anderson Silva in a non-title bout at light heavyweight.

Plus, old rivals Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar went toe-to-toe for the interim featherweight title. In addition, Cain Velasquez and Travis Browne battle it out at heavyweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.