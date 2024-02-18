UFC 298 video: Mingyang Zhang KO’s Brendson Ribeiro in first round with punches

Chinese Zhang Mingyang came out on top, when he faced Brendson Ribeiro of Brazil at UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria. The event aired live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sunday, February 18 (AEDT).

The scheduled for three rounds light heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance. Zhang tagged Ribeiro with a jab followed by a big right hand and a left hook that dropped him to the canvas. He finished the job with a series of hammer fists. Referee Mike Beltran called it a day at 1 minute and 41 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by KO, Zhang Mingyang improved to 17-6 and secured his 10th win in a row. Brendson Ribeiro dropped to 15-6, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.

