Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

Alexander Volkanovski defends UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria live on PPV from Anaheim, California

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, February 18 (AEDT). Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, Australia’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against Spanish-Georgian contender Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Brazil’s former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Also on the UFC 298 PPV card, a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal of the U.S. and Ian Garry of Ireland. Plus, American former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo meets Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia at bantamweight. In addition, Anthony Hernandez steps inside the Octagon in front of his home country crowd against Roman Kopylov at middleweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Kayo Sports - Whenever sport is everything

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognised professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.