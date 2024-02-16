UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, February 18 (AEDT). Following the official weigh-ins, ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the main event, Australia’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski defends his title against Spanish-Georgian contender Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces Brazil’s former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Also on the UFC 298 PPV card, a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal of the U.S. and Ian Garry of Ireland. Plus, American former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo meets Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia at bantamweight. In addition, Anthony Hernandez steps inside the Octagon in front of his home country crowd against Roman Kopylov at middleweight.